Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Down 50.3% in January

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the December 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on KNBWY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

KNBWY opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. Kirin has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

