KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 8,672.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KIO stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $16.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

