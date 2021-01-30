KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. 418,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,304. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $952.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $510,797.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $512,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,893 shares of company stock worth $8,593,506 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.