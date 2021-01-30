KLAYswap Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $445,814.00 (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $445,814.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00006694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00132800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00067371 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00264625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065473 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,306.51 or 0.92208287 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

KLAYswap Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

