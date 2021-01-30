KLAYswap Protocol Price Down 21.6% This Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.99 million and $378,043.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00006581 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00131262 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00266138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00065884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034297 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

KLAYswap Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

