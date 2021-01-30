Kleros Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $64.75 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,520,283 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

