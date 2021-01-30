Klever (KLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.64 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Klever token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $23.64 million and $86,726.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,324,720,643 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

