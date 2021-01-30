Klimatas (KTS) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $13,730.45 and $218.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

