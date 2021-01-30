Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.19% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,074,000 after acquiring an additional 96,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,200,000 after acquiring an additional 282,875 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after acquiring an additional 669,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Knight Equity lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.