Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,325 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,681 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,530,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 721,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

KSS stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,198,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,406. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

