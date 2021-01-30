Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. Komatsu updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.80-0.80 EPS.

Komatsu stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 300,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,398. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMTUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

