Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $80.43 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001897 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $80.43 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00245441 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00103971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00031080 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,864,576 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

