KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 465,202 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,492% from the average daily volume of 29,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 39.20% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

