Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Acquires 884 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 310,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,621,000 after acquiring an additional 122,033 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 72,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.46.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $7.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.74. 2,122,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.40. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

