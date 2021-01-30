Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Buys 681 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $7,325,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.25. 1,977,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,608. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

