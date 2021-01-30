Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,642 shares of company stock valued at $103,903,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $209.46. 2,139,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.03. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

