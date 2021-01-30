Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,537. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.31.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

