Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,976. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

