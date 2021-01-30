Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Purchases 14,617 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. 17,566,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,674,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

