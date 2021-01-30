Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,513 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up about 1.4% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

AOS traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. 2,704,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,066. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.