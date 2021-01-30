Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Silgan worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Silgan by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 781,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after acquiring an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,318. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

