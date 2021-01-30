Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $48.15. 18,670,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,062,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

