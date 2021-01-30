Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,949 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.17. 3,411,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

