Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.5% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,315,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.84. The stock has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

