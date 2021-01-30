Kryll Hits Market Cap of $7.05 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Kryll has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $47,996.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.68 or 0.00910303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.47 or 0.04678163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018573 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.