Kuai Token (KT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.02 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $19.02 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.08 or 0.00913788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00055216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.39 or 0.04521452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029289 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

