Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS KUBTY traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 91,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,629. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. Kubota has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

