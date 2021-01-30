La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

La-Z-Boy has decreased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $174,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,156,808. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

