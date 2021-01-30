Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) (EPA:MMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.62

Shares of Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) (EPA:MMB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.62 and traded as high as $19.68. Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 163,785 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.62.

Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

