L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 158.2% from the December 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AIQUY stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 83.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth about $102,083,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

