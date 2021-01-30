Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $483.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.48. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.15.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

