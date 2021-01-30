Lambda Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.97 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $23.72 million and $5.97 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00069003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.70 or 0.00921939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.74 or 0.04502002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,400,250 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

