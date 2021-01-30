Lamden Market Cap Hits $3.75 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Lamden has a market cap of $3.75 million and $69,868.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

