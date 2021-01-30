Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.18

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.18 and traded as high as $10.72. Landec shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 79,014 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The firm has a market cap of $312.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,403.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the third quarter valued at $2,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Landec by 769.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Landec by 9.6% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

