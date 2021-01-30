Largo Coin Trading Down 0.6% This Week (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Largo Coin has a total market cap of $173.37 million and $363,685.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for $9.79 or 0.00028612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00130055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00262393 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064824 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,127.33 or 0.90939534 BTC.

About Largo Coin

Largo Coin’s total supply is 51,639,070 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,946 coins. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin . The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.