LATOKEN (LA) Price Up 35.6% Over Last Week

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $13.11 million and $78,217.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.02 or 0.00910161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00055764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.43 or 0.04593049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018617 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

