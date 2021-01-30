LATOKEN Market Capitalization Reaches $13.24 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $13.24 million and approximately $77,608.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.77 or 0.00863863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.17 or 0.04195922 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00028718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018040 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

