Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

LSCC opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 121.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $29,854.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,668.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,888 shares of company stock worth $122,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

