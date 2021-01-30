Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Laureate Education stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after buying an additional 910,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 882,298 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Laureate Education by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

