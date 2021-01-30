LBRY Credits Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.80 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $55.24 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00131365 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00262623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00064630 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,262.22 or 0.91442387 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

