Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.9% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

