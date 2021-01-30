Ledyard National Bank Sells 13,902 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

