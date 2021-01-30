Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $32.17 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 188.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.