Lendingblock Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $64,150.57 and approximately $46.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 69.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.02 or 0.00917158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00056068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.56 or 0.04554762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

Lendingblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.