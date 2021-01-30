Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 395,359 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LII. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,037. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $275.49 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.34. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

