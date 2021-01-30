Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LII. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth $226,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth $45,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth $62,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LII opened at $275.49 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $4,611,037. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

