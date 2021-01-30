LEOcoin Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,987.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.55 or 0.04008935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.00390856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.01200247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00525897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00406849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00251459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00022154 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

