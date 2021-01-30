Lethean Price Reaches $0.0003 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $268,337.90 and approximately $3.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,724.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.29 or 0.03968255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.57 or 0.00384198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.58 or 0.01184816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.06 or 0.00522055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00405537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00247983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

