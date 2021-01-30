Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Shares of LEVL traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. 24,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $161.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Level One Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

