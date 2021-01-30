Level01 Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Level01 has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $11,178.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.39 or 0.00906106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.32 or 0.04685807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018421 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028125 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,655,586 tokens. Level01’s official website is level01.io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

